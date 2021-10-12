Louisiana-Lafayette uses 4 takeaways to beat App State 41-13

AP National Sports

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chris Smith added two rushing scores and Louisiana-Lafayette eased by Appalachian State 41-13. Louisiana-Lafayette scored a touchdown on its first three drives and led 20-6 at the break. Eric Garror intercepted a pass on Appalachian State’s opening possession of the second half, leading to Smith’s 21-yard run. The Louisiana-Lafayette defense entered with just three takeaways on the season, but came up with four against Appalachian State. Lewis threw for 209 yards, moving into second in program history for career passing yards, and Smith rushed for 82 yards on 13 carries.