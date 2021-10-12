Davis’ ‘dream’ hire of Gruden turns into Raiders nightmare

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Raiders owner Mark Davis called it a “dream come true” when he lured Jon Gruden out of the broadcast booth to come back for a second stint as coach in 2018. That dream mostly turned into a nightmare that featured lots of poor play on the field followed by the release of emails filled with racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments that Gruden sent before returning as coach. Gruden leaves having failed to manage a winning season or make the playoffs in three-plus seasons.