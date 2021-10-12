Celtics center Al Horford tests positive for COVID-19

AP National Sports

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics say center Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19. Horford is currently in isolation and didn’t travel with the team for its two-game exhibition road trip to Florida, which includes games in Orlando and Miami. He is the second Celtics player to test positive this month, joining Jaylen Brown, who went into isolation on Oct. 8. First-year head coach Ime Udoka also tested positive for the virus prior to the start of training camp.