Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from franchise’s Ring of Honor

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have removed Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden from the team’s Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium. Gruden, who resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following the discovery of emails he sent containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments, led the Bucs from 2002 through 2008. In addition to winning the NFL title in his first season with Tampa Bay, Gruden’s 57-55 record over seven seasons make him the winningest coach in team history. The Bucs said in a statement that while the team acknowledges Gruden’s contributions on the field “his actions go against our core values as an organization.”