ACC contemplates future home of conference headquarters

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Commissioner Jim Phillips says the Atlantic Coast Conference is examining whether its conference headquarters should remain in Greensboro, North Carolina or consider relocating to another city. Phillips said Tuesday during ACC men’s basketball media days the location discussion is part of an assessment of the overall structure of the ACC, including staffing and the responsibilities and roles of the office. Greensboro has been home to the ACC headquarters since 1953. The ACC has since hired an outside agency to help evaluate whether they should remain in Greensboro or consider other cities. As of right now, Phillips says he has not talked to other cities about relocating.