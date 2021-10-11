Predators promote Scott Nichol to assistant general manager

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have promoted Scott Nichol to assistant general manager going into his 13th season overall with the franchise. General manager David Poile announced the promotion Monday. Nichol will continue as general manager of the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals and as the Predators’ director of player development. Poile called this the next step with Nichol the third assistant general manager joining Jeff Kealty who oversees scouting and Brian Poile who runs hockey operations. Poile says Nichol’s work ethic and understanding of what it takes to work in the NHL is why he’s been successful to this point.