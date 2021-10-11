Jack Harvey makes IndyCar move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has at last confirmed Jack Harvey will drive for the IndyCar team in 2022. It was the worst kept secret in IndyCar once Harvey told Meyer Shank Racing he was leaving at the end of his fifth season with the team. Since Rahal has plans to expand to three cars and signed Hy-Vee as primary sponsor, it seemed evident that’s where Harvey was headed. The British driver has a multiyear contract to drive the No. 45 Honda for Rahal.