Wisconsin dismisses running back Jalen Berger from team

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has dismissed running back Jalen Berger from its football program one year after he led the team in rushing. Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the move in a statement Sunday without specifying a reason for the dismissal. Berger didn’t play Saturday in Wisconsin’s 24-0 victory at Illinois. Berger rushed for a team-high 301 yards as a freshman last season despite missing three of Wisconsin’s seven games due to injury. But his playing time had been sporadic this year as he slipped down the depth chart.

