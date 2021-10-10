Slingsby steers Aussies to win in wild SailGP regatta

AP National Sports

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Tom Slingsby and Team Australia won the Spain Sail Grand Prix by sailing to an easy win in the podium race after Sir Ben Ainslie’s British team capsized just after the start, effectively knocking U.S. skipper Jimmy Spithill out of contention. The victory on a wild afternoon on the Bay of Cádiz allowed the defending champion Aussies to vault back into the lead in the season standings heading into their home regatta in Sydney in mid-December. The anticipated heavyweight showdown in the podium race among Slingsby, Ainslie and Spithill never materialized.