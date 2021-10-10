Sky open WNBA Finals with 91-77 win over Mercury

AP National Sports

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 22 points, Allie Quigley added 18 and the hot-shooting Chicago Sky opened the WNBA Finals with a 91-77 win over the Phoenix Mercury. The Sky withstood Phoenix’s fast start and took control with a 21-2 run spanning halftime to go up 17. Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and 11 assists, helping Chicago shoot 53% and snatch home-court advantage from the Mercury in the best-of-five series. Game 2 is Wednesday in Phoenix. Brittney Griner had 20 points and Diana Taurasi 17 for the Mercury, who pulled within eight late before running out of steam and time.