No surprise: Brewers choose Peralta to face Braves’ Anderson

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers will start Freddy Peralta against Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. Brewers manager Craig Counsell’s decision to start Peralta was an easy choice. The best-of-five series is tied at one game apiece. This will be Peralta’s first postseason start. Anderson is 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four postseason games. Each pitcher has returned from stints on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. A highlight for Anderson this season came when he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a 5-1 win at Milwaukee on May 15.