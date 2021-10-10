Ko gets wire-to-wire win at Founders and ties Annika record

AP National Sports

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (AP) — Jin Young Ko won another tournament and tied a record held by Annika Soresntam. Ko finished off her wire-to-wire victory in the Cognizant Founders Cup with a 5-under 66. That gave her a four-shot victory over Caroline Masson. It was the 14th consecutive round in the 60s for Ko. That matches the streak Sorenstam put together in 2005 during her 10-win season. The 26-year-old South Korean star will have a chance to top Sorenstam at the BMW Ladies Championship in two weeks in South Korea. Ko joins Nelly Korda as the only three-time winners on the LPGA this year.