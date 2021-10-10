Hendrick: NASCAR needs to halt Elliott and Harvick spat

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Rick Hendrick wants NASCAR to intervene in the ongoing feud between reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick after another on-track incident between the two. Harvick finally got his revenge for an incident last month that cost Harvick a win when he wrecked Elliott at Charlotte Motor Speedway. But Elliott recovered and advanced into the third round of the playoffs, while karma flipped and Harvick later wrecked himself out of title contention. With four races remaining in the season and the stakes so high, Hendrick would like a cease fire.