Cora: Text from Belichick, ‘like the highlight of the year’

AP National Sports

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora knows things are getting real in the baseball playoffs because he received a text from Patriots coach Bill Belichick wishing him luck. Cora told reporters it was “like the highlight of the year.” Cora said Belichick reached out before Tuesday’s wild-card victory over the New York Yankees, and texted again after. The two have met several times, including when the 2018 World Series champions were honored before a Patriots game. But Cora says this is more personal. The Red Sox were due to play Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the AL Division Series.