Wynn rushes for 206 yards, 3 TDs, Furman tops Wofford 42-20

AP National Sports

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Devin Wynn rushed for 206 yards and scored three touchdowns as Furman defeated Wofford 42-20. The Paladins climbed out of a 10-0 hole with a 21-point second quarter and outscored Wofford 21-3 after halftime to win going away. Freshman Jace Wilson made his first career start, completing 14 of 23 passes for 189 yards and a 26-yard touchdown pass to Wynn to end the first half. The Terriers were led by Irvin Mulligan with 126 rushing yards and a 72-yard touchdown.