Top-seed Pliskova wins, Muguruza loses at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Top seeds Daniil Medvedev and Karolina Pliskova rolled to straight-set victories at the BNP Paribas Open, when several lower-seeded players were knocked out. Medvedev beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, extending his winning streak to eight matches dating to his U.S. Open championship last month. Medvedev never faced a break point against Mackenzie, who was was broken three times. Pliskova advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech at the combined ATP and WTA event. Pliskova fired six aces, giving her a Tour-leading 387 this year, and converted five of her six break points.