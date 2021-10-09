Taurasi makes it back in time for birth of daughter

AP National Sports

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi made it back home in time to see her wife Penny Taylor give birth to a baby girl _ the couple’s second child. Taurasi flew back to Phoenix from Las Vegas immediately after helping the Mercury beat the Aces in Game 5 of their semifinal series. She had 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter of the 87-84 win. The league’s all-time leading scorer playfully said in a postgame interview to Taylor to “hold it in babe”. She had a plane waiting for her for the short flight to Phoenix, then took a car straight to the hospital.