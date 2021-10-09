St. Thomas fends off Valparaiso for homecoming victory

AP National Sports

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Thomas built an early lead and held on to defeat Valparaiso 20-13 in the Tommies’ homecoming game on Saturday. St. Thomas, in its first season at Division I, extended its on-campus regular-season winning streak to 29 games. Cade Sexauer completed 11 of 21 passes for 98 yards for the Tommies. He added 46 rushing yards on 16 carries, with one touchdown. Tom Loeffler scored on two short TD runs. Valpo scored its only touchdown on a 35-yard pass from Ben Nimz to Braden Contreras that cut the St. Thomas lead to seven with under 6:30 remaining but the Beacons’ only remaining possession ended with an interception.