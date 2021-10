AP National Sports

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane O’Neill scored his first goal since 2014, Will Bruin added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 to clinch the club’s 13th straight playoff berth. Western Conference-leading Seattle (17-5-6) has won four games in a row. Nicolas Benezet and Léo Chú also scored for the Sounders. Vancouver (9-9-10) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.