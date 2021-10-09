Pringle with 2 TDs as Alcorn St. holds off Grambling 24-20

AP National Sports

LeCharles Pringle caught a pair of touchdown passes from Felix Harper as Alcorn State built an early lead and defeated Grambling 24-20. Harper was 15 of 23 for 150 yards passing for the Braves and gained another 23 yards on the ground including a 14-yard touchdown run. Grambling freshman Noah Bodden, who threw for three touchdowns a week earlier, was limited to 10 of 27 passing for 105 yards with a TD and an interception. Aldon Clark had a stint in relief and went 5-for-5 for 67 yards with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Greg White for the final score. Grambling had three more drives but they ended with a punt and two turnovers.