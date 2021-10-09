Pirates dismiss 3B coach Joey Cora after 5 seasons

AP National Sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have dismissed third base coach Joey Cora after five seasons at the post. The Pirates announced the move Saturday, less than a week after they finished 61-101 and last in the NL Central. The 56-year-old Cora, the older brother of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, was often criticized by Pittsburgh fans for aggressively waving runners home. The Pirates ranked among the major league leaders in outs made at the plate. Cora, a second baseman for most of his 11 years in the big leagues, also worked with Pittsburgh infielders. The Pirates made just 70 errors this season, fewest in the majors. Cora previously was a bench coach for the Chicago White Sox and Miami.