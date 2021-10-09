No. 9 Villanova tops No. 2 James Madison 28-27 in FCS

AP National Sports

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Daniel Smith and Rayjoun Pringle combined on a 57-yard touchdown for the winning points late in the third quarter, and the Villanova defense shut out James Madison in the second half for a 28-27 win. James Madison, ranked second in the FCS coaches poll, put together two long drives in the fourth quarter but Ethan Ratke missed 27- and 36-yard field goals. In the first half he hit from 41 and 21 yards, giving him 81 made field goals in his career. Justin Covington scored an a 56-yard burst up the middle for ninth-ranked Villanova and Smith had a 15-yard TD on a keeper. Percy Agyei-Obese ran for two touchdowns for the second-ranked Dukes to help build a 27-16 lead at the half.