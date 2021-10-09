Miller’s late TD run helps Columbia edge Central Connecticut

AP National Sports

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Dante Miller scored on a 65-yard run with 5:38 remaining in the game and Columbia held off Central Connecticut 22-20 in nonconference play. Central Connecticut pulled within 15-13 _ missing the two-point conversion try _ with 6:55 left to play on Romelo Williams’ 16-yard TD toss to Tyshaun James, but Miller’s TD run came on the third play of the ensuing drive to push the Lions’ lead to 22-13. The Blue Devils added a TD with 57 seconds left on Williams’ 22-yard TD toss to Erik Surratt, but failed to recover the onside kick.