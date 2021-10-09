Lafayette rides stout defense to 27-0 victory over Bucknell

AP National Sports

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Lafayette had three different players run for touchdowns and the defense surrendered only 169 yards as the Leopards breezed to a 27-0 victory over Bucknell in the Bison’s Patriot League opener. Joe Gillette started the scoring for the Leopards with a 7-yard TD run midway through the first quarter. Selwyn Simpson scored on a 7-yard run at the 11:38 mark of the second quarter for a 14-0 lead and Michael Hayes added a 5-yard TD run just over 6 minutes later for a 21-0 halftime lead. Micah Pettit kicked a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 49-yarder in the fourth to cap the scoring.