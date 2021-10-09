Jones’ career day helps No. 20 Florida blank Vanderbilt 42-0

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Emory Jones had a career-high four touchdowns passes, potentially quieting calls for backup Anthony Richardson, and No. 20 Florida routed woeful Vanderbilt 42-0. It was a feel-good victory for the Gators on homecoming after a gut-wrenching loss at Kentucky essentially knocked coach Dan Mullen’s team out of contention in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division. Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) won its eighth straight in the series and its 30th in the past 31 meetings. The Commodores (2-4, 0-2) dropped their 15th consecutive league game.