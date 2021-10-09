Hess runs for 3 touchdowns as SE Missouri tops Austin Peay

AP National Sports

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns, Southeast Missouri State intercepted three passes and the Redhawks defeated Austin Peay 30-14. Hess led a ground game that piled up 197 yards and the Redhawks’ limited passing game added 93 yards as SE Missouri State won despite being outgained by 100 yards. Draylen Ellis was 28 of 53 for 259 yards for the Governors. All three interceptions were his. D.J. Render caught 11 passes for 89 yards and Ahmaad Tanner rushed for 63 yards and both Austin Peay touchdowns.