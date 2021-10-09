F1: Gasly tops final practice for Turkish GP ahead of Perez

AP National Sports

ISTANBUL (AP) — French driver Pierre Gasly posted the fastest time in a rainy third and final practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix ahead of qualifying. The AlphaTauri driver was .24 seconds quicker than Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and .6 clear of Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen. Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was way down in 18th spot but hardly took part. He was saving tires for qualifying later Saturday where he bids for a record-extending 102nd pole position. The Mercedes star leads Verstappen by two points but has taken a 10-place grid penalty for going over his allocation of three engines for the season.