England routs Andorra 5-0 to move closer to World Cup

England has moved closer to World Cup qualification with a 5-0 win at Andorra. Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka scored in the first half against the side ranked 156th in the world then Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish scored after the break. England kept a national record 12th clean sheet in a calendar year. With only the group winners automatically qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar next year, England is four points ahead of second-place Albania. Albania won at Hungary 1-0 through Armando Broja’s goal in a stadium closed to fans due a racism punishment. Poland is a point further back in third place after routing San Marino 5-0.