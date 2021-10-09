Skip to Content
Brown leads Montana past Dixie State 31-14

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Freshman Kris Brown threw for one touchdown and ran for two in his first start and Montana defeat Dixie State 31-14. Bouncing back from a loss in a Top 10 showdown last week, the Grizzlie, who dropped to No. 6 in the FCS rankings, overcame a slow start.  Brown, who replaced injured Cam Humphrey in the closing minute of the 34-28 loss to Eastern Washington, helped stretch a 3-0 halftime lead to 24-0 before the Trailblazers scored. Dixie State’s touchdown came when Brown was sacked and Devin Chandler returned a fumble 38 yards. But Brown quickly engineered an answer and scored on a 1-yard plunge for the second time. 

