Boomer: Brooks 2 late TDs, No. 6 Oklahoma beats Texas 55-48

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Kennedy Brooks ran for 217 yards and two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter as sixth-ranked Oklahoma beat No. 21 Texas 55-48. Brooks had a 33-yard score with 3 seconds left when it appeared the 6-0 Sooners were trying to set up for a game-ending field goal. The Red River rivalry will soon move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference. Oklahoma benched starting quarterback Spencer Rattler in favor of Caleb Williams. The Sooners hadn’t even led until Brooks had an 18-yard score with 7:10 left that made it 48-41. That came after Texas kick returner Xavier Worthy was stripped by Caleb Kelly.