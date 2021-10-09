Armstrong rallies UVa late to 34-33 comeback over Louisville

AP National Sports

By STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 487 yards, capping that performance with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Grant Misch with 22 seconds left to give the Cavaliers a stunning 34-33 comeback victory over Louisville. Armstrong completed 40-of-60 passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Cavaliers led 13-10 at halftime, but they gave up 20 points in the third quarter. Louisville mounted its comeback behind junior running back Hassan Hall, who ran for 162 yards on 14 carries. Louisville had a final chance but James Turner’s 49-yard field goal attempt as time expired sailed left.