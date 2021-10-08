Titans LB Jayon Brown among 4 put on IR, A.J. Brown to play

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed linebacker Jayon Brown and three others on injured reserve after declaring them out against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans also promoted a trio from the practice squad to the active roster Friday. The Titans also put rookie wide receiver Racey McMath, offensive lineman Aaron Brewer and tight end Tommy Hudson on injured reserve. Wide receiver Julio Jones and punter Brett Kern have been declared out for Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who missed most of the last two games with an injured hamstring, will play Sunday after practicing fully for a second straight day Friday.