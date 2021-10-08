Soccer official fights UEFA life ban for social media posts

AP National Sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A soccer club official who was banned for life for offensive comments on social media that were not related to sport has challenged UEFA at court. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Nurlan Ibrahimov’s appeal was heard over 2 ½ hours. No timetable was given for a verdict by the panel of three judges. Ibrahimov was a press officer at Azerbaijani club Qarabağ last year. He posted anti-Armenia comments last year during conflict between the countries over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Qarabağ was playing in the UEFA-organized Europa League at the time.