By
Published 1:34 PM

Packers hopeful Alexander can avoid season-ending surgery

By BILL HUBER
Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are hoping 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander’s injured shoulder will heal on its own rather than needing season-ending surgery. Alexander was injured during the third quarter of a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. LaFleur ruled out Alexander and center Josh Myers for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati. The Packers are expected to start Kevin King and rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes at cornerback with Chandon Sullivan in the slot. King missed the last two games with a concussion but was a full participant at Friday’s practice. 

Associated Press

