Vikings need boost but can’t bank on winless Lions as remedy

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have defeated the Detroit Lions more than any other team over 60-plus years in the NFL. The Vikings have seven straight wins in the series. This week is a good time for Detroit’s annual visit to Minnesota. The Vikings have three one-score losses in four games. The Lions have yet to win this year under new coach Dan Campbell. Still, the Vikings know better than to bank on the Lions as being an automatic antidote for their rough start. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook aims to get back on track after being slowed by an ankle injury.