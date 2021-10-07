Steelers, Broncos meet with plenty of questions at QB

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are dealing with quarterback issues heading into their Week 5 meeting. The Steelers are 1-3 and 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger is in the midst of a deep slump. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin remains adamant that Roethlisberger is “absolutely” capable of playing at a high level. Denver starter Teddy Bridgewater has spent the week in the concussion protocol after being injured last week against Baltimore. If Bridgewater can’t play, the Broncos will turn to Drew Lock.