Rahm off to superb start back home at Spanish Open

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm has made a superb start in his first tournament in his Spanish homeland in two years. He shot an 8-under 63 in the first round of the Spanish Open. Rahm started on the 10th hole and was two shots behind clubhouse leader Ross McGowan. The Englishman had eight birdies and an eagle in a 10 under round of 61. Rahm was a shot back of second-place countryman Sebastian Garcia, who had only one bogey in his 9 under 62 at Campo de Campo Villa de Madrid.