No. 25 Aztecs put win streak on line vs Long’s defense

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

San Diego State is 4-0 for the second time in 40 years and back in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since Nov. 3, 2019, just in time for its MWC opener against New Mexico. This will be the first game between the teams since Rocky Long retired as SDSU’s head coach after the 2019 season following a nine-season run and then unretired a few weeks later to become defensive coordinator at his alma mater, where he was head coach from 1998-08. Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales was on Long’s SDSU staff for seven seasons.