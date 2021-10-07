No. 20 Florida looking to make it 8 straight against Vandy

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 20 Florida tries to regroup after a gut-wrenching loss at Kentucky that essentially knocked the Gators out of contention in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division. The Gators will try to get back on track against Vanderbilt, which has dropped 14 consecutive league games. The Commodores last won an SEC game on Oct. 19, 2019, against Missouri. Florida has won seven in a row and 29 of the last 30 in the series.