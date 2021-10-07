Skip to Content
No.13 Arkansas, No. 17 Ole Miss both aim for strong rebound

By The Associated Press

Mississippi and Arkansas get to see how they stack up to each other after falling to  the Southeastern Conference’s two dominant teams. The 13th-ranked Razorbacks visit No. 17 Ole Miss Saturday, a week after both not only suffered their first losses of the season but weren’t even competitive. Arkansas fell to No. 2 Georgia and the Rebels dropped a game at top-ranked Alabama. Ole Miss sends Matt Corral and a Top 5 offense against Bumper Pool and the Razorbacks’ Top 10 defense. 

