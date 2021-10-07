No. 10 BYU hosts Boise St on homecoming, look to move to 6-0

AP National Sports

This is a chance for Boise State to turn the tables on No. 10 BYU. When Boise State traveled to Provo, Utah, in 2019, it was the Broncos who were highly ranked and the Cougars who sprang the upset. Boise State is looking to spoil homecoming at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU will try keep its perfect run in tact and join five other versions of the Cougars who also started 6-0. The Cougars have yet to trail this season. They’re 27-6 under coach Kalani Sitake when scoring first. Boise State is coming off a loss to Nevada and will try to avoid dropping back-to-back games in a season for the first time since 2016.