Montreal star Carey Price entering player assistance program

AP National Sports

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program. The move comes less than a week before the season begins and just three months after he backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final. The 34-year-old Price will be away from the team while he takes part in the program. It is not clear why he entered the program. The player’s union says it will not provide further comment.