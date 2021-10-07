LEADING OFF: Giants-Dodgers cap 4-game Division Series slate

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The 107-win Giants and 106-win Dodgers are ready to throw out all those wins and settle their season-long clash with a best-of-five NL Division Series in San Francisco. It’s the first time the rivals have met in the postseason despite going way, way back to their memorable days in New York. In 1951 and ’62, the clubs faced off in a best-of-three NL tiebreaker, with the Giants winning both times. Also, Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers’ exceptional rotation are set to open an NLDS against Freddie Freeman and the potent Atlanta Braves.