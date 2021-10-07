Jets’ disruptive D-line using ‘superpowers’ to sack QBs

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK JR.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ defensive line has been a major strength of the team, as expected, with Sheldon Rankins saying his linemates are using their “superpowers” to wreak havoc. The big guys up front were a big factor in the Jets having seven sacks last week against Tennessee. And Rankins says they’re just scratching the surface. It’s a mix of ultra-talented players with complementary skill sets that presents offensive lines with problems. There’s Rankins, Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Folorunso Fatukasi, Nathan Shepherd, Bryce Huff, Shaq Lawson, Tim Ward and rookie Jonathan Marshall.