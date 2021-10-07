Hot Darnold hopes to get Panthers on track vs. Hurts, Eagles

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Sam Darnold looks to stay hot and get the Carolina Panthers back on track when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Darnold combined for four touchdowns in last week’s 36-28 loss at Dallas and his five TDs rushing through the first four games are the most ever by a quarterback in the Super Bowl era. D.J. Moore has emerged as Darnold’s favorite target with eight catches for 113 yards and two TDs against the Cowboys. Darnold will face a Philadelphia defense that has struggled to get off the field, allowing a whopping 83 points and 851 total yards over the past two weeks. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will look to build on his 387-yard, two-touchdown performance last week against the Chiefs.