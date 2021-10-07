Herbert’s Chargers host Mayfield’s Browns in key AFC battle

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield are at the helm of 3-1 teams as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The quarterbacks come into the matchup on different trajectories. Herbert is second in the league with 113 completions and continues to be the darling of the Los Angeles fan base as the Chargers are off to their best start in seven years. The Bolts have a short week to prepare after Monday night’s 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield has directed the Browns to three straight wins, but is under increasing scrutiny from Cleveland fans after having one of the worst games of his career last week.