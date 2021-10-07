Giants offense looks to continue to stay hot against Cowboys

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After losing the first three games, Giants coach Joe Judge was asked whether he would let coordinator Jason Garrett continue calling the offensive plays. Judge didn’t hesitate. He had no intention of changing things before the Giants traveled to New Orleans to face the Saints. Good thing. The Giants rolled up 485 yards, including 402 yards passing by Daniel Jones. The third-year quarterback had two TD passes, ran for a 2-point conversion and led an overtime drive Saquon Barkley capped with a game-winning 6-yard run. New York will try for the same results Sunday in Dallas.