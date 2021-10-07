Falcons, Jets decline ‘bowl-week’ approach to London game

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets each chose to stay at their home practice sites this week before Sunday’s game in London. In the past, other teams have spent the full week in London before games. The Falcons and Jets opted for Thursday night flights. Each team is motivated to make the most of the opportunity for a win. The Jets will try to build momentum off last week’s 27-24 overtime win over Tennessee. The Falcons, who are the home team, will try to recover from last week’s 34-30 loss to Washington. The Falcons have their bye next week.