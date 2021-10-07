Bills heading to Kansas City for rematch of AFC title game

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills thought they were closing the gap with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, then they lost a pair of games to their old AFL nemesis, including the AFC championship game in January. Now the Bills have another chance as they head to Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch Sunday night. The Bills are fresh off a 40-0 blitz of Houston and riding high behind one of the NFL’s best defenses. Kansas City believes it righted itself last week in Philadelphia after a rare two-game skid, but the defense has still been an issue four games into the season.