Avs head coach Bednar sidelined after positive COVID-19 test

AP National Sports

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche say coach Jared Bednar has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next two preseason games against the Dallas Stars. Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt will take his place on the bench. Colorado opens the regular season Wednesday against Chicago. The team also announced that it will be without backup goaltender Pavel Francouz for three to four weeks due to a lower-body injury. Francouz missed last season after having hip surgery.